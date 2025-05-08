Thank you very much for your continued support of Desktop Mate!

Thanks to you, Desktop Mate has finally reached 1.4 million downloads! 🎉🎉

We sincerely appreciate your continued patronage!

💡 What is Desktop Mate?

Desktop Mate is a next-generation desktop mascot platform that brings adorable characters to your PC screen!

Watch them sit on windows, chase your mouse, and move freely across your desktop, creating a lively and interactive experience.

We are planning updates such as adding new characters and improving features, so please look forward to them! 💖

In fact, we are planning to release over 10 popular characters under official licenses within this year.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3301060/Desktop_Mate/

All of us on the development team look forward to your warm opinions and feedback!

Thank you for your continued support of Desktop Mate! ✨