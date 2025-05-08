 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18316139 Edited 8 May 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for your continued support of Desktop Mate!

Thanks to you, Desktop Mate has finally reached 1.4 million downloads! 🎉🎉
We sincerely appreciate your continued patronage!

💡 What is Desktop Mate?
Desktop Mate is a next-generation desktop mascot platform that brings adorable characters to your PC screen!
Watch them sit on windows, chase your mouse, and move freely across your desktop, creating a lively and interactive experience.

We are planning updates such as adding new characters and improving features, so please look forward to them! 💖

We have various updates planned for the future, including the addition of new characters and feature improvements, so please look forward to them! 💖
In fact, we are planning to release over 10 popular characters under official licenses within this year.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3301060/Desktop_Mate/

All of us on the development team look forward to your warm opinions and feedback!
Thank you for your continued support of Desktop Mate! ✨

Changed files in this update

Depot 3301061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link