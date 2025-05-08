Thank you very much for your continued support of Desktop Mate!
Thanks to you, Desktop Mate has finally reached 1.4 million downloads! 🎉🎉
We sincerely appreciate your continued patronage!
💡 What is Desktop Mate?
Desktop Mate is a next-generation desktop mascot platform that brings adorable characters to your PC screen!
Watch them sit on windows, chase your mouse, and move freely across your desktop, creating a lively and interactive experience.
We are planning updates such as adding new characters and improving features, so please look forward to them! 💖
We have various updates planned for the future, including the addition of new characters and feature improvements, so please look forward to them! 💖
In fact, we are planning to release over 10 popular characters under official licenses within this year.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3301060/Desktop_Mate/
All of us on the development team look forward to your warm opinions and feedback!
Thank you for your continued support of Desktop Mate! ✨
Changed files in this update