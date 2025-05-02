 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316119
Update notes via Steam Community
Language Changes:

  • Added the following languages to the game: French, Italian, German, Czech, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

  • Made several adjustments to improve the language experience and added a screen at the start of the game to choose a language if it hasn't been set yet. The language selection table turned out great.

  • I was able to create a line break system for complex languages, now they don't go beyond the margins.

  • Improved the demo and added language options to it as well.

More Changes:

  • When the game opens, the screen no longer minimizes automatically, and the executable now appears in the taskbar. This was previously malfunctioning.

  • Fixed a crashing issue in several visual novel scenes (it didn't always happen, it was occasional) and fixed an issue where some visual novel elements wouldn't display if paused and then unpaused.

  • Fixed a interaction in the options menu; the button to change the pause input now works correctly.

  • Added Discord integration. Now, when you enter the game, your Discord status will show that you are playing.

  • I'm going to try to release an HTML5 web version so more people can discover me; meanwhile, I'll be working on promoting the game. It will soon leave Early Access.

  • From now on, all Steam posts will be only in English.

  • The game icon now looks nicer, has better quality, and a bit more contrast.

  • New logo! I got tired of looking so serious with a "corporate" logo, so I changed it to my favorite character.

