Improved the demo and added language options to it as well.

I was able to create a line break system for complex languages, now they don't go beyond the margins.

Made several adjustments to improve the language experience and added a screen at the start of the game to choose a language if it hasn't been set yet. The language selection table turned out great.

Added the following languages to the game: French, Italian, German, Czech, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian.

When the game opens, the screen no longer minimizes automatically, and the executable now appears in the taskbar. This was previously malfunctioning.

Fixed a crashing issue in several visual novel scenes (it didn't always happen, it was occasional) and fixed an issue where some visual novel elements wouldn't display if paused and then unpaused.

Fixed a interaction in the options menu; the button to change the pause input now works correctly.

Added Discord integration. Now, when you enter the game, your Discord status will show that you are playing.

I'm going to try to release an HTML5 web version so more people can discover me; meanwhile, I'll be working on promoting the game. It will soon leave Early Access.

From now on, all Steam posts will be only in English.

The game icon now looks nicer, has better quality, and a bit more contrast.