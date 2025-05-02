Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.
Changes & fixes
-
SCPs can now be recontained
-
Added a few missing SFXs
-
Fixed brightness not working on low-quality setting
-
Steam development posts are now displayed on the feed in-game
-
Default settings are now working
-
Changed room requirements for D-Class
-
Rotate, multiplace, and snapping for Build system are now displayed when the menu is open
-
Improved clarity on more UI components
-
Emergency menu world-offset bug is now patched
Changed files in this update