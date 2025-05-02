 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316093 Edited 2 May 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello SCP-lovers!
We are working hard to improve the Pre-Alpha experience as we go forward.

Changes & fixes

  • SCPs can now be recontained

  • Added a few missing SFXs

  • Fixed brightness not working on low-quality setting

  • Steam development posts are now displayed on the feed in-game

  • Default settings are now working

  • Changed room requirements for D-Class

  • Rotate, multiplace, and snapping for Build system are now displayed when the menu is open

  • Improved clarity on more UI components

  • Emergency menu world-offset bug is now patched

