With this update I have added a number of routes for Rhode in The Clash section of the game. This area is accessible after The Mossbacks if you take a more negative route. If you need help reaching this location please contact me via the Discord ticketing system detailed under Bug Reporting.

Some audio queues in Rhodes Clash scene are missing.

Facial expressions in Rhodes Clash scene are missing.

Some audio queues in Emelios Clash scene are missing.

Facial expressions in Emelios Clash scene are missing.

English is the only language past the Mossbacks.

Russian language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.

New routes have been added for every possible interaction path with Rhode during The Clash. This section is exceptionally complex due to your choice to skip her entirely, fight her in the dark world, fall out of the dark world on Emelio, or go to lunch with fern instead. As such this took quite a bit longer to write so apologies for that!

We went to Judgement and told Emelio we wanted things to be this way.

-> We went to lunch with Rhode

--> We fought Rhode and won in combat.

---> We killed Rhode.

---> We did not kill Rhode.

--> We fought Rhode and lost in combat.

---> We never moved during the encounter.

-> We went to lunch with Fern.

We went to Judgement and told Emelio we didn't want things to be this way.

-> We went to lunch with Rhode.

--> We treated her badly.

-> We went to lunch with Fern

--> We treated her badly.

We didn't go to Judgement.

-> We went to lunch with Rhode.

--> We treated her badly.

--> We treated her well.

-> We went to lunch with Fern

--> We treated her badly.