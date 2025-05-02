New Trailer, BEHOLD:



It be on the store page 2

New Features and Adjustments

Map



There's now a map when you pause.

Also the map is kind of bugged on the Kindergarten area because it has 2 floors and it only shows the top floor LOL

Area Hints



When you haven't discovered an area it will now give a hint where it would be instead of just ?????

Increased base move speed once more.

Increased base sprinting stamina.

Added more ways to get around in the Store Checkout area so it's not too much maze

Bug Fixes

Fixed equipment disappearing from your inventory when you travel to a new area. Relics still disappear though because you can't transport them between areas or else you could stockpile and simply skip areas.

Fixed dropped items from your inventory, like when you get defeated, being invisible when they drop.

Fixed stamina bugs while being crouched.

Fixed airport scanner sound being global.

Fixed the navigation path going under the stairs on the School Hallway.

Fixed it randomly playing the burn effect when entering Neet Mobile which was really random.

Fixed Slipping animation being buggy, like you could see your body without a head in front of you which was nightmarish.

Fixed random errors on blind date when they trample you.

ALSO fixed the clock in the cockpit reading "Sample Text" before the first area starts, it now says '-.-



Not a Bug

If an entity is chasing you it will still be chasing you if you use a Normie Potion

Release date from early access will be Wednesday, May 7th! Wanted to finish early access stuff before May but 7 days into May is just fine.

Can still make updates and such afterwards, finished most of the main features, can easily add stuff to them now.

Also still need to do public lobbies but need to wait on SOMETHING first.

Will still be fixing bugs if there be any.

Lastly

'-.-

ALSO added this game to the game db so the category will appear on streaming sites and such now which usually happens automatically but it didn't this time because we live in a society