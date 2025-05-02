 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18316033 Edited 2 May 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Content-
[Tool] The new tool, Mobile Phone (Camera), has been added as a first-time bonus.
※ You can take photos freely, but be warned: if you don't build your intimacy with the secretary, you may get slapped.

[Photography Mission] A new photography mission utilizing the Mobile Phone has been added. (Integrated into the progress system)

-System-
[Controller] The Mobile Phone can be accessed by pressing the Y button. (Oculus Quest)
[Controller] You can take a photo using the A button and switch between cameras using the B button. (Oculus Quest)

-Fixes-
[Map] Fixed the lightmap issue on the map.
[Controller] The monologue skip function has been updated from X or A → X. (Oculus Quest)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3384221
