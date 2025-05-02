-Content-

[Tool] The new tool, Mobile Phone (Camera), has been added as a first-time bonus.

※ You can take photos freely, but be warned: if you don't build your intimacy with the secretary, you may get slapped.

[Photography Mission] A new photography mission utilizing the Mobile Phone has been added. (Integrated into the progress system)

-System-

[Controller] The Mobile Phone can be accessed by pressing the Y button. (Oculus Quest)

[Controller] You can take a photo using the A button and switch between cameras using the B button. (Oculus Quest)

-Fixes-

[Map] Fixed the lightmap issue on the map.

[Controller] The monologue skip function has been updated from X or A → X. (Oculus Quest)