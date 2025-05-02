We have updated the official version v1.0.1 and the demo version v0.2.5.



The following improvements, bug fixes and translation defects have been corrected.

◆Main changes

For “remarks where the memo button trembles” during conversations with residents, the “LOG” screen has been modified so that it also trembles on the “LOG” screen side.

Modified to be able to select “Don't show again” for the confirmation dialog when deleting a memo in the memo screen.

Adjusted the timing of the decision to unlock the achievement “Check all Activity Log”.

Fixed bug in Chapter 5 where the English and Simplified Chinese names of “suspicious” were partially blank.

Fixed a typo in each language and a color tag flaw for a resident.

Fixed a translation error in English and Simplified Chinese.

Since its official release, many people have been playing the game, and we are very grateful to everyone who has played it.

It is difficult to respond to all of your comments, as we want to deliver the intended experience in some areas, but we have made usability adjustments.

We hope that you will continue to play the game until the end, and if you like, we would appreciate it if you could help us by writing a review on Steam.

◆Gathering strategy information, spoiler feedback, and bug reports.

We look forward to hearing from you on the official Discord server!

https://discord.gg/AEhsP6FFJW

We will be giving out hints and exchanging various opinions when you get stuck on a strategy.

Please feel free to join us!

We will continue to be a "Yokai Landlord: Monster Mystery!". Thank you for your continued support.