2 May 2025 Build 18315871 Edited 3 May 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Crafting, digging, and gathering!

New build is up! Our primary goal with this update was to focus on a crafting (still lots to do!) first pass. However, we maybe got a bit distracted and updated a few other things along the way. We've added digging back in (it does save!), a first pass at VFX and SFX including footsteps, harvestable resources, and a few other things! We are super excited to starting working on our next build, which will include continuing to improve all of the mentioned updates in this build, as well as hopefully some AI first pass work, Character updates, tool stats, and more!

FEATURES

  • digging with different underground resources that can be collected (saves)
  • harvestable resources, these are resources that can be harvested with tools or hands (saves)
  • footstep sounds
  • VFX and SFX when hitting things with tools or hands
  • Crafting recipes for hand-made and workbench items (not all shown recipes can currently be crafted)
  • dirt blocks
  • punch things

ART

  • materials overhaul (more functional than cosmetic)
  • lighting overhaul
  • block textures update
  • a few icon updates
  • update some actor meshes such as the lights

