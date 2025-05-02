the past couple weeks I have been focused on how to make the world more engaging for the player. As to make it more visually appealing, and making it unique. I had an idea to make the player feel like he is in a different place where ever he goes, as to make the areas feel different from each other.

World Update

Sentrum

First step in upgrading the world, by adding more things to it. And one of the biggest challenge was the early game, which the player didn't have much to do. And so more areas has been added around Sentrum as well as more hidden treasures and secrets. So that when the player first leaves Sentrum, he already has things to do and enemies to fight. Also starter materials has been added in Sentrum so the player can craft decent items from the start.

The Forest

The forest has been entirely improved, the landscape and visually has been changed. More collectables, and overall better experience. The Black Forest has been tweaked a little bit, but not as much as the forest.

The Arbo Woods and The Lonely Woods

A new road to The Lonely Woods has been made from the Arbo woods. The Lonely Woods also has been changed in terms of landscape. Though no more collectables were added to it.

The Monkey Kingdom

The Monkey Kingdom is by far the most place with changes. Its first area has been entirely changed in terms of landscape. To add more details to it, lightning strikes were also added in the first area that damage both enemies and the player.

You may also notice new monuments has been added around the world (three at the moment) These monuments are currently empty but it has something special for them coming in patch 1.0.5.

A New Prologue

A new area, new enemies, and a new boss has been added to the prologue. With new achievement for defeating the boss.

Other World Changes

Some other changes were mainly improvements and are not specific. So I will leave them for the player to discover.

Gameplay

Another big change were the game play enhancements. Now the player and all the enemies in the game are faster. Also now all the enemies do not stop when they attack which adds to that challenge and fast-paced combat.

Other Changes

Quick Menu destroys inventory FIXED

Damage Text for enemies now show true damage dealt

abilities icons not vanishing FIXED

player can no longer be able to save in a boss fight

secret chests counter FIXED

the 3 Million footsteps (Skywalker) Achievement has been removed

UI Map improved and Updated

Stuck Button Added

Thats it for now, but more to come!