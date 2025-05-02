World Update
Sentrum
First step in upgrading the world, by adding more things to it. And one of the biggest challenge was the early game, which the player didn't have much to do. And so more areas has been added around Sentrum as well as more hidden treasures and secrets. So that when the player first leaves Sentrum, he already has things to do and enemies to fight. Also starter materials has been added in Sentrum so the player can craft decent items from the start.
The Forest
The forest has been entirely improved, the landscape and visually has been changed. More collectables, and overall better experience. The Black Forest has been tweaked a little bit, but not as much as the forest.
The Arbo Woods and The Lonely Woods
A new road to The Lonely Woods has been made from the Arbo woods. The Lonely Woods also has been changed in terms of landscape. Though no more collectables were added to it.
The Monkey Kingdom
The Monkey Kingdom is by far the most place with changes. Its first area has been entirely changed in terms of landscape. To add more details to it, lightning strikes were also added in the first area that damage both enemies and the player.
You may also notice new monuments has been added around the world (three at the moment) These monuments are currently empty but it has something special for them coming in patch 1.0.5.
A New Prologue
A new area, new enemies, and a new boss has been added to the prologue. With new achievement for defeating the boss.
Other World Changes
Some other changes were mainly improvements and are not specific. So I will leave them for the player to discover.
Gameplay
Another big change were the game play enhancements. Now the player and all the enemies in the game are faster. Also now all the enemies do not stop when they attack which adds to that challenge and fast-paced combat.
Other Changes
-
Quick Menu destroys inventory FIXED
-
Damage Text for enemies now show true damage dealt
-
abilities icons not vanishing FIXED
-
player can no longer be able to save in a boss fight
-
secret chests counter FIXED
-
the 3 Million footsteps (Skywalker) Achievement has been removed
-
UI Map improved and Updated
-
Stuck Button Added
Thats it for now, but more to come!
Changed files in this update