Another update that doesn't bring any big visible changes, but some tweaks and fixes.
Behind the scenes the final features of the game are still undergoing development - a proper final boss battle being the main one. However, this does bring some pacing changes to combat and should make the various weapon types a bit more distinct and skill speeds more relevant. Let me know what you think!
Version 0.7.3 changes:
-
Weapon type differences are now more pronounced
-
Weapon icons updated
-
Skill charge timing adjusted, most skills take longer to charge
-
Change Jail Break quest to have higher chance of success
-
Fix Mysterious Stranger treasure quest
-
CPU performance improvements in dungeons
Changed files in this update