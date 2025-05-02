 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18315768 Edited 2 May 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another update that doesn't bring any big visible changes, but some tweaks and fixes.

Behind the scenes the final features of the game are still undergoing development - a proper final boss battle being the main one. However, this does bring some pacing changes to combat and should make the various weapon types a bit more distinct and skill speeds more relevant. Let me know what you think!

Version 0.7.3 changes:

  • Weapon type differences are now more pronounced

  • Weapon icons updated

  • Skill charge timing adjusted, most skills take longer to charge

  • Change Jail Break quest to have higher chance of success

  • Fix Mysterious Stranger treasure quest

  • CPU performance improvements in dungeons

