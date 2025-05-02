1,Added mouse controller support.
2,Lucky Coins no longer require multiplayer.
3,Increased dark matter generation rate and accelerated cosmic evolution.
4,bugfix.
Added mouse controller support
Update notes via Steam Community
1,Added mouse controller support.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS Depot 3313932
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update