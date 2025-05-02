 Skip to content

Major 2 May 2025 Build 18315744
Update notes via Steam Community

1,Added mouse controller support.
2,Lucky Coins no longer require multiplayer.
3,Increased dark matter generation rate and accelerated cosmic evolution.
4,bugfix.

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 3313932
  • Loading history…
