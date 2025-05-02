Hey folks,

Wow! It has been really exciting to see the influx of new players in the past week! As a solo dev and first time indie, it's incredible to see how many people are interested in the game.

Even with Early Access concluded, I'll still be updating Throne of Bone to ensure it's the best it can be. So with that, let's talk about this 1.1 QoL patch:

Profiles



Having multiple profiles with independent progress was a feature requested in this first week of 1.0, and I'm happy to announce that it is now available! This wasn't a feature I realized would be important during Early Access, but it makes sense that lapsed players would like to start over from the beginning, so thanks for the feedback! Of note: while individual profiles maintain separate runs, collections, and "best" rosters, rosters for the grand catacomb are share across all for that installation.

Resetting your best



If you open the collection from the main menu, you will be able to 'dethrone' your previous best if you want to move on to a new post-win matchup.

On the Horizon

The focus in May will be bug fixing and quality of life, rather than new modes or content.

While I will be evaluating the performance of enemies and bosses, I will be avoiding balance that makes changes to player minions.

The Soundtrack is now available!

The ToB soundtrack, composed by the illustrious Pietro Frigerio is now available on Steam

Pricing

With the conclusion of Early Access and Launch Sale, ToB's price is now set to the intended 19.99.

Bug Fixes