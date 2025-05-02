📦

Patch 3.43 Summary

-- Treasure chests now come with a visual effect to make them easier to spot.

-- Clicking a treasure chest makes it disappear faster — twice as fast now!

-- Bleed mechanics revamped! Bleed Chance now caps at 50%, and any excess will overflow into a new Bleed Damage stat.

-- Fusion Bleed Chance upgrade no longer capped at level 100.

-- Player Stats screen now shows the Bleed Damage modifier.

-- Base Bleed Damage reduced from 50% ➡️ 25% for better balance.

-- Artifact power slightly increased, and Item Power calculation now more in line with non-artifact logic.

🛠️ Bug Fixes & Tweaks

-- Fixed an issue where inventory max item setting reset incorrectly to 1000 (now properly defaults to 500).

-- Fixed a bug where Challenger count persisted between save files.

-- Fusion cost now calculates properly on load, based on your fusion level — no more weird resets!

-- Dark Benediction adjusted:

• Effect no longer stacks, but duration increased from 10s ➡️ 30s.

• Absorbed damage/health is now limited to your own current values.