Patch 3.43 Summary
-- Treasure chests now come with a visual effect to make them easier to spot.
-- Clicking a treasure chest makes it disappear faster — twice as fast now!
-- Bleed mechanics revamped! Bleed Chance now caps at 50%, and any excess will overflow into a new Bleed Damage stat.
-- Fusion Bleed Chance upgrade no longer capped at level 100.
-- Player Stats screen now shows the Bleed Damage modifier.
-- Base Bleed Damage reduced from 50% ➡️ 25% for better balance.
-- Artifact power slightly increased, and Item Power calculation now more in line with non-artifact logic.
🛠️ Bug Fixes & Tweaks
-- Fixed an issue where inventory max item setting reset incorrectly to 1000 (now properly defaults to 500).
-- Fixed a bug where Challenger count persisted between save files.
-- Fusion cost now calculates properly on load, based on your fusion level — no more weird resets!
-- Dark Benediction adjusted:
• Effect no longer stacks, but duration increased from 10s ➡️ 30s.
• Absorbed damage/health is now limited to your own current values.
