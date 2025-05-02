Fixed a bug that prevented building houses.

Item drop physics have been adjusted – they no longer roll or slide as far.

Ranged enemies’ attack speed reduced by 30%.

Some bow skills now have a shorter cast time.

Explosive Arrow now has 50% reduced cooldown.

Shield skills now finally have visual effects.

Added a new animal for more variety in the forests: the wild boar 🐗

🔧 Known issue:

There’s currently a bug with built structures, when trees accidentally respawn inside them. This causes collision issues and prevents roofs from disappearing correctly.

As long as trees are inside the building, the system struggles to display things properly. Once the trees are cut down again, everything works fine.

I'm still looking for a fix for this.

🥩 Wild boars don’t drop their proper loot yet, and their cooking recipes will be added in a future update.

Most of my time is still focused on building the new area.

Best regards,

Mark Koch

and don’t forget: Have Fun!