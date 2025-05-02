The new Overtime chapter is here! It's new full-length chapter that continues the story of Penny and her friends!

Update 2.0.3

Removes the hard cap for logs collected in Lumber Lass Fever

This is implemented by way of a "prestige" system.

When the big number that was the old cap is reached, all logs collected will be consumed to increment a "star" level. This repeats if/when the big number is reached again.

Nothing else happens, but at least the numbers will continue to go up.

You really don't have to try it for yourself. There's no achievement for it.

Fixes for typos, formatting errors, and small bugs

(Just FYI) Where's 2.0.2? We skipped it on Steam because it only had bug fixes for a non-Steam build

Anyway, thanks for playing and for all your love and support!!