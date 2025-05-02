The new Overtime chapter is here! It's new full-length chapter that continues the story of Penny and her friends!
Update 2.0.3
- Removes the hard cap for logs collected in Lumber Lass Fever
- This is implemented by way of a "prestige" system.
- When the big number that was the old cap is reached, all logs collected will be consumed to increment a "star" level. This repeats if/when the big number is reached again.
- Nothing else happens, but at least the numbers will continue to go up.
- You really don't have to try it for yourself. There's no achievement for it.
-
Fixes for typos, formatting errors, and small bugs
-
(Just FYI) Where's 2.0.2? We skipped it on Steam because it only had bug fixes for a non-Steam build
Anyway, thanks for playing and for all your love and support!!
Changed files in this update