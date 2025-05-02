 Skip to content

2 May 2025 Build 18315556
The new Overtime chapter is here! It's new full-length chapter that continues the story of Penny and her friends!

Update 2.0.3

  • Removes the hard cap for logs collected in Lumber Lass Fever
  • This is implemented by way of a "prestige" system.
  • When the big number that was the old cap is reached, all logs collected will be consumed to increment a "star" level. This repeats if/when the big number is reached again.
  • Nothing else happens, but at least the numbers will continue to go up.
  • You really don't have to try it for yourself. There's no achievement for it.

  • Fixes for typos, formatting errors, and small bugs

  • (Just FYI) Where's 2.0.2? We skipped it on Steam because it only had bug fixes for a non-Steam build

Anyway, thanks for playing and for all your love and support!!

