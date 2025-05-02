Fixes & Adjustments

You can now enable a setting to randomly display your owned frames and ornaments for each match.

*In Room Match, if you choose Rematch, the frame used in the first match will remain fixed.

・The following fixes and adjustments have been made to Noble Mode.

You can now choose the supply for the next match from three available options.

The text on the "Return to Menu" button after a victory has been updated.

Fixed an issue where Farming Village, when automatically set, was not being properly reflected in the field UI.

・Fixed an issue where performing certain actions in How to Play could cause the game to become unresponsive.

・Corrected the English and Chinese translations for Fair Trade and Ethereal Deal.

・Minor bugs have been fixed.