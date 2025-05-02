 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18315532 Edited 2 May 2025 – 01:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Adjustments

You can now enable a setting to randomly display your owned frames and ornaments for each match.
*In Room Match, if you choose Rematch, the frame used in the first match will remain fixed.
・The following fixes and adjustments have been made to Noble Mode.

  • You can now choose the supply for the next match from three available options.

  • The text on the "Return to Menu" button after a victory has been updated.

  • Fixed an issue where Farming Village, when automatically set, was not being properly reflected in the field UI.

・Fixed an issue where performing certain actions in How to Play could cause the game to become unresponsive.
・Corrected the English and Chinese translations for Fair Trade and Ethereal Deal.
・Minor bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1883001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link