Quality of Life Update #1 is now available!
[Add]
- Added a tooltip on the icons in the building book
- The Tier 3 Foundry can now be built in the mine
- Objects teleported while the teleporter is open are colored orange
- Added a "crate" icon next to fruits and vegetables in the teleporter
- Added icons to make searching easier in the teleporter
- Added an icon for the machine linked to the sphere, cardboard, or cube
- Added a ragdoll effect on NPCs when colliding with a car
- Added a component for the workshop when it is destroyed
The workshop component now stores workshop components
- Aluminum ingots and cans are saved in the main component of the can maker when it is destroyed
- Sand, Crushed stone and clay are saved in the tube furnace tank upon destruction.
- Wood/coal and plastic are saved in the refinery tank upon destruction.
- Uranium piles are saved in the main block of the nuclear reactor upon destruction.
- Fruits and vegetables are saved in the can filler storage upon destruction.
- Bamboo walls can be built with spheres.
- Added a component for the composter.
- Composted fruits, vegetables, wood chips, and soil are saved in the composter component.
- Transferred fruits and vegetables from crates to crates.
- Transferred fruits and vegetables from crates to cubes.
- Transferred fruits and vegetables from cubes to cubes.
- Transferred fruits and vegetables from cubes to crates.
- Re-carded fruit juices.
- Re-carded candy.
- Re-carded cakes.
- Added a list of earned money on the HUD (manual cashier, automated cashier, rocket, gas station). )
- Added an audio setting for NPC clients
- Added a Mouse Inversion setting
- Added a setting to change the size and color of the crosshairs
- Added a pop-up window to choose between an Azerty or Qwerty keyboard layout when launching the game for the first time after installation. Automatically switches the movement keys to ZQSD or WSDA and changes the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 keys.
- Fruit and vegetable stalls (small, medium, and large) can be built with a sphere.
- The ambient product shelf can be built with a sphere.
- The pastry shelf can be built with a sphere.
- The crate shelf can be built with a sphere.
- The cardboard shelf can be built with a sphere.
- Building the ingot storage with a sphere.
- Building the wooden plank storage with a sphere.
- Building the cement bag storage with a sphere.
- Building the stone storage with a sphere.
- Building the clay storage with a sphere.
- Building the bucket storage with a sphere.
- Building the ore storage with a sphere.
- Building the cement bag stand with a sphere.
- Building the wooden plank stand with a sphere.
- Building the wood chip bucket stand with a sphere. Sphere
- Constructed the coal bag stand with a sphere
- Constructed the coal bag storage with a sphere
- Constructed the bamboo storage with a sphere
- Constructed the wood log storage with a sphere
- Constructed the can maker's wooden planks with a sphere
- Constructed the component shelf with a sphere
- Constructed the steel beam stand with a sphere
- Constructed the auto part shelf with a sphere
[Modification]
- Changed the Tier 1, 2, and 3 engine icons in the build book
- Resets the rotation of teleported objects in the teleporter
- Teleported objects are now placed on the ground
- Spheres, cubes, and boxes attached to a machine are now visible in the teleporter
- Reduced the cutting time of the hand saw from 8 seconds to 3 seconds
- Removed the potato and grape cans from the can filler
- Empty boxes no longer appear in the teleporter
- The Tier 2 smelter automatically shuts down when there is no more ore.
[Fix]
- Fixed identical boxes, cubes, spheres, and crates not being saved when they were in the same X, Y, and Z location.
- Fixed mine buildings that could be built outside of the mine.
- Fixed the LOD on the "p*rsche" car.
- The water bottle machine box no longer appears during construction.
- Fixed the cake maker box filling up after logging out.
[Translation]
- Translated the tooltips on the building book into the available languages.
- Translated the can filler in
Changed files in this update