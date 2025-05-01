Just some small bug fixes and adjustments tonight. Nothing terribly exciting in this one.

Here's what's going live:

SimPlayers will now consider their currently stored items when asking for an upgrade. If they have one in inventroy they'll (ususally) pass on drops. (They still ask for nonsense sometimes)

Fixed a bug where SimPlayers would not prioritize blessed items over regular ones when deciding what items to eliminate from storage if they have duplicates (e.g. they only keep one of each type of chest armor, they'd delete a blessed one and keep a normal one sometimes)

Fixed target window not clearing icons sometimes when the player has no target

Fixed a few inaccurate tooltips

Instant spells can't be interrupted while moving anymore (food, water, XPpots)

Raval / Astra spawns now respect game volume

Ripparian Helm now hides hair like it should

Thanks all! Going to try to work on some more exciting stuff for the next one.

-Brian