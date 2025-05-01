Paws Against the World - Patch Notes: Update Unleashed!

Get ready to pounce into the latest update for Paws Against the World! We've sharpened our claws and polished the game to make your battles against the world even more thrilling. Here's what's new in this fur-tastic patch:

Text Size Purr-fected: We've fine-tuned the text size for a clearer, more comfortable reading experience. No more squinting at those mission briefings!

New Items Added: Discover a treasure trove of new items to boost your adventure! From powerful gear to crafty tools, your inventory just got a major upgrade.

New Arsenal to Unleash: Equip your paws with epic new weapons! Sling your way through foes with the Slingshot, hurl chaos with Rock Throw, or dominate the battlefield with the futuristic Laser Drone. More weapons and items have also been added to your inventory for maximum mayhem!

Reroll System Introduced: Feeling lucky? Enjoy 2 free rerolls to shake up your strategy, with additional rerolls available for purchase (WIP soon). Roll the dice and conquer!

Smoother UI Experience: We've declawed pesky UI bugs and optimized the interface for a sleek, seamless adventure.

Zombie Spawn Balancing: The zombie hordes have been tweaked for a more balanced challenge. Prepare for intense but fair fights!

Level-Up Bug Squashed: Fixed an issue where stats would always display on level-up, ignoring your last choice. Now your preferences are saved, giving you full control.

Player Protection Enhanced: No more accidental UI mishaps during level-ups—your character is now shielded as soon as you gain a level.