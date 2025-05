Hello everyone!

The new game in the series: “Vox Populi: Australia 2025”, about the Australian elections, is finally available on Steam!

It features all the new elements of Vox Populi with something unique: post-apocalypse scenarios.

These scenarios include a new map, new events, new features, new laws and new mechanisms.

Please report any bugs or problems. Enjoy the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3539270/Vox_Populi_Australia_2025