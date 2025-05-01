Fixed a bug in the dungeon where breaking pots could cause a gender change.

The rolling stones in the dungeon have been adjusted – there is now a short invincibility window after being hit.

The number of doors that need to be passed through in the pumpkin area has been reduced.

Fixed a bug where Rusty would repeat the conversation after the brewery minigame.

The brewery minigame has been adjusted; there should no longer be any delays or inconsistencies.

A visual cue has been added to the house battle.

Fixed a display bug in the inventory when the required item was already present.

The menu has been added to the maps on the mountain top and at the bank.