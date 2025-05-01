-
Fixed a bug in the dungeon where breaking pots could cause a gender change.
-
The rolling stones in the dungeon have been adjusted – there is now a short invincibility window after being hit.
-
The number of doors that need to be passed through in the pumpkin area has been reduced.
-
Fixed a bug where Rusty would repeat the conversation after the brewery minigame.
-
The brewery minigame has been adjusted; there should no longer be any delays or inconsistencies.
-
A visual cue has been added to the house battle.
-
Fixed a display bug in the inventory when the required item was already present.
-
The menu has been added to the maps on the mountain top and at the bank.
-
The experience points needed to level up have been reduced.
Have a great day/evening,
ChelseaGrinEden
Changed files in this update