1 May 2025 Build 18315205 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in the dungeon where breaking pots could cause a gender change.

  • The rolling stones in the dungeon have been adjusted – there is now a short invincibility window after being hit.

  • The number of doors that need to be passed through in the pumpkin area has been reduced.

  • Fixed a bug where Rusty would repeat the conversation after the brewery minigame.

  • The brewery minigame has been adjusted; there should no longer be any delays or inconsistencies.

  • A visual cue has been added to the house battle.

  • Fixed a display bug in the inventory when the required item was already present.

  • The menu has been added to the maps on the mountain top and at the bank.

  • The experience points needed to level up have been reduced.

Have a great day/evening,
ChelseaGrinEden

