We’re thrilled to announce the release of PowerBots Builders Version 1.2! This update is packed with awesome new features and improvements that we know you’re going to love. Get ready to dive into:

Interactive NPCs: Bring your worlds to life like never before!

File Saving: Now you can save your incredible creations and story progress and revisit them whenever you like!

Hidden Easter Eggs: What secrets will you uncover?

Improved Controller Support: Experience even smoother and more intuitive control.

Cleaner Level Select Screen: Navigating your adventures just got a whole lot easier.

Unlockable Levels and Power-ups: Prepare for new challenges and exciting rewards!

Brand New "Space Station Home Base" Level: Explore the cosmos and build among the stars!

We've also fixed some bugs and glitches to ensure a smoother experience. Thank you to our amazing community for your continued support and feedback!

Update your game now! How will you design your Space Station? Share your creations with us!