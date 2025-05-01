 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18314907 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CRUISE CONTROL Mechanic

  • Click 8 POWERBALLS to fill the CRUISE CONTROL METER.

  • When the METER is full you can activate CRUISE CONTROL with any THUMBSTICK UP or by clicking the CRUISE CONTROL METER.

  • CRUISE CONTROL will safely guide every vehicle on screen to their destination without collision.

  • CRUISE CONROL will also act as a Collision Avoidance System when the CRUISE CONTROL METER is full.

  • POWERBALLS will add to your score if the CRUISE CONTROL METER is full.

NEW FAST FOOD Level

  • Food delivery needs collecting every 30 seconds from the start of the level and after each delivery.

  • Scooters at slow speed will enter the pickup areas at these points.

  • It's game over if there is no scooter waiting when the deliver is ready.

  • Tap the scooter to leave the pickup area at any time. After 30 seconds, waiting scooters will automatically leave with maximum points.

New Vehicles to Unlock

Changed files in this update

Depot 3094181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link