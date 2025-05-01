CRUISE CONTROL Mechanic

POWERBALLS will add to your score if the CRUISE CONTROL METER is full.

CRUISE CONROL will also act as a Collision Avoidance System when the CRUISE CONTROL METER is full.

CRUISE CONTROL will safely guide every vehicle on screen to their destination without collision.

When the METER is full you can activate CRUISE CONTROL with any THUMBSTICK UP or by clicking the CRUISE CONTROL METER.

NEW FAST FOOD Level

Food delivery needs collecting every 30 seconds from the start of the level and after each delivery.

Scooters at slow speed will enter the pickup areas at these points.

It's game over if there is no scooter waiting when the deliver is ready.