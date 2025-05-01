CRUISE CONTROL Mechanic
-
Click 8 POWERBALLS to fill the CRUISE CONTROL METER.
-
When the METER is full you can activate CRUISE CONTROL with any THUMBSTICK UP or by clicking the CRUISE CONTROL METER.
-
CRUISE CONTROL will safely guide every vehicle on screen to their destination without collision.
-
CRUISE CONROL will also act as a Collision Avoidance System when the CRUISE CONTROL METER is full.
-
POWERBALLS will add to your score if the CRUISE CONTROL METER is full.
NEW FAST FOOD Level
-
Food delivery needs collecting every 30 seconds from the start of the level and after each delivery.
-
Scooters at slow speed will enter the pickup areas at these points.
-
It's game over if there is no scooter waiting when the deliver is ready.
-
Tap the scooter to leave the pickup area at any time. After 30 seconds, waiting scooters will automatically leave with maximum points.
New Vehicles to Unlock
Changed files in this update