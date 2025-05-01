Build v1.0.1 - Early Access
Thank you to the community for our first set of bug reports and feedback. We are loving all the feedback so please keep it coming. This update contains a mix of minor UI updates and bug fixes.
✨What’s New:
-Added additional UI buttons in internal menus to streamline UX (inbox, help screen)
-Gave Lily some Mountain Dew… we’ll see how that pans out
-New easter egg dialogue
🔨Fixed Bugs:
-Checklist formatting issues; gussied up the tier system
-Visual fixes in UI; moving pixels around so they’re prettier
-exe icon
-Pomodoro timer pause number formatting
-Asset loading
-Log file handling
🐝Known Bugs:
-Checklist inserting lines between existing lines
-Memory leak (currently work-in-progress)
-Destroy target
-Full screen grabbing (currently work-in-progress)
-Home menu hiding offscreen on certain users
😘Requests:
-Report any new bugs you see with our handy-dandy bug reporting button
-Send NOODS to everyone you know
📢Community Shout-Outs:
-Cuten00b is getting the word out about NOODS! What a star! 💫
-Shout out on reporting the memory leak issue on Steam!
