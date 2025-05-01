Build v1.0.1 - Early Access

Thank you to the community for our first set of bug reports and feedback. We are loving all the feedback so please keep it coming. This update contains a mix of minor UI updates and bug fixes.

✨What’s New:

-Added additional UI buttons in internal menus to streamline UX (inbox, help screen)

-Gave Lily some Mountain Dew… we’ll see how that pans out

-New easter egg dialogue

🔨Fixed Bugs:

-Checklist formatting issues; gussied up the tier system

-Visual fixes in UI; moving pixels around so they’re prettier

-exe icon

-Pomodoro timer pause number formatting

-Asset loading

-Log file handling

🐝Known Bugs:

-Checklist inserting lines between existing lines

-Memory leak (currently work-in-progress)

-Destroy target

-Full screen grabbing (currently work-in-progress)

-Home menu hiding offscreen on certain users

😘Requests:

-Report any new bugs you see with our handy-dandy bug reporting button

-Send NOODS to everyone you know

📢Community Shout-Outs:

-Cuten00b is getting the word out about NOODS! What a star! 💫

-Shout out on reporting the memory leak issue on Steam!