Wow, it's been great to see all the feedback so far.

We've added a few more options in the settings menu for you to customize how you wanna play the game. Although the "axolotl's prefered way" to play remains the same, more options never hurt anybody!

Sorry if you encountered that major looping softlock when losing in the Overseer fight, this has been fixed! If you are still in a run and it is still not working you might need to delete that run from the main menu (or abandon the run).

New Gameplay Options

Added a button in the settings to unlock only pilots and the daily run

Added an Extras option to made Chrono Rewinds during the encounter NOT reshuffle your deck.

Added an Extras option to give infinite Chrono Tokens.

Other

Added an option to remove the "F2 Bug Report" prompt

Buffed Noel, she now starts with an Artillery Fire!

Added the Bomb keyword to entities that are considered Bombs.

Rerolling fragments of LINK always gives a different modifier

Fixed a major bug that happens when you lose against the Overseer

Attempting a fix on missing resolutions based on base monitor resolution

Attempting a fix on a bug that prevented the settings menu from applying changes

Fixed a Task Engine Crash with the ||Grandmaster||

Fixed a Task Engine Crash involving Transmogrify and special upgrade cards (like Shadow Kunai)

Fixed Ricochet Fire! + Lazer Bullets being 1 tile too short

Fixed Enhance (Keeper spell) not targetting random cards

Fixed Thundersquall - now correctly only targets invaders, and range is accurate

Fixed a few localization strings and incorrect tags

Fixed bug preventing typing 1, 2, 3 in the seed

Attempting to fix a bug caused by patches messing with save files (caused you to start a run with the deck from the previous run)

This is just a first batch of bug fixes, we've still got a few to tackle. Thank you for the meal! (axolotls eat bugs)

Keep sending them over!