Overview
Hello, our first .5 patch this week. Small patch primarily focused around allowing the option to either take or skip receiving a new trait from sanctuary map nodes. A few other minor changes to a variety of things.
Changes
- Nerfed "Sharp Spike" base damage from 10 to 3
- Updated "Quick Think" text to indicated the cards created are 0 cost
- Updated locations in battle of certain enemies to help with visibility
- Decreased the chances Mudmor uses its defence ability
- Changed the amount of current HP healed from a new transformation by half
Changed files in this update