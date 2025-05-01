 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18314756
Hello, our first .5 patch this week. Small patch primarily focused around allowing the option to either take or skip receiving a new trait from sanctuary map nodes. A few other minor changes to a variety of things.

  • Nerfed "Sharp Spike" base damage from 10 to 3
  • Updated "Quick Think" text to indicated the cards created are 0 cost
  • Updated locations in battle of certain enemies to help with visibility
  • Decreased the chances Mudmor uses its defence ability
  • Changed the amount of current HP healed from a new transformation by half

