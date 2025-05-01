Brace yourself for a whole new challenge! World 6 introduces low gravity physics! 5 Brand-New Levels! Test your skills across five fresh, mind-bending stages, where movement feels different than ever before. Low Gravity Mechanics! Gravity is weaker here, meaning higher jumps and slower descents. Master the floaty physics to navigate obstacles like never before! New Challenges Designed for Low Gravity! Prepare for precision jumps, tricky platforming sections, and movement that demands full control. It’s all about adapting to the new environment! Limited Powerups For this world! Jumping is your only boost, and no other powerups are available. Strategy and skill will be your best allies here! One more achievement added for world 6! Play through and beat world 6 to show off your achievement hunting skills to your friends!