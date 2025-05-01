 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18314654 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've kept close tab on bug reports both internal and external, and we already have Patch 1.1 here to address some of them.

  • Unit movement failure has been fixed, units will now move as directed on the first go.

  • Campaign selection graphical revamped.

  • Mission preview borders added.

  • Syrinx unit tokens fixed.

  • Syrinx unit now properly display in the encyclopedia.

  • Fixed bugged spawn action of syrinx unit on some missions.

  • Improved loading screen clarity

We have also been looking into possible additional content for Catalcysm Wars. Though we cannot say anything yet we will disclose more soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3405961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link