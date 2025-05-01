We've kept close tab on bug reports both internal and external, and we already have Patch 1.1 here to address some of them.

Unit movement failure has been fixed, units will now move as directed on the first go.

Campaign selection graphical revamped.

Mission preview borders added.

Syrinx unit tokens fixed.

Syrinx unit now properly display in the encyclopedia.

Fixed bugged spawn action of syrinx unit on some missions.

Improved loading screen clarity

We have also been looking into possible additional content for Catalcysm Wars. Though we cannot say anything yet we will disclose more soon!