1 May 2025 Build 18314575 Edited 1 May 2025 – 22:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Balance

  • Doubled carry capacity of Cargo Drones across the board

  • Greatly increased load and unload speed of cargo drones

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where fonts for other languages were not properly loading

  • Fixed a bug where the Max Power display on the power grid panel was sometimes incorrect

A lot more fixes, UI updates, and content are still to come. Feel free to pop in the discord if you want to chat and give feedback with me directly!

See you in the factory!
/Slims

Just a reminder: if you're enjoying Final Factory, steam reviews help a bunch!

