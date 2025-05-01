Balance

Doubled carry capacity of Cargo Drones across the board

Greatly increased load and unload speed of cargo drones

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where fonts for other languages were not properly loading

Fixed a bug where the Max Power display on the power grid panel was sometimes incorrect

A lot more fixes, UI updates, and content are still to come. Feel free to pop in the discord if you want to chat and give feedback with me directly!

See you in the factory!

/Slims

