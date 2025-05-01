ADD: New building! Thanks to the synthians fighting back we have been able to bring edificio Colon (great views).
ADD: player syncronization with mothership
ADD: extra tokens from killing enemies
UPDATE: Enemies arrive faster to kill you
Update!
Update notes via Steam Community
ADD: New building! Thanks to the synthians fighting back we have been able to bring edificio Colon (great views).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update