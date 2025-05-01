 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18314488 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ADD: New building! Thanks to the synthians fighting back we have been able to bring edificio Colon (great views).
ADD: player syncronization with mothership
ADD: extra tokens from killing enemies
UPDATE: Enemies arrive faster to kill you

Changed files in this update

Depot 3333841
