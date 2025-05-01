 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18314458 Edited 1 May 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the Event Master Camo and Charm were unlocked earlier than intended.

  • Fixed an issue where the in-game unlock popup for Master Rewards did not appear upon completion.

