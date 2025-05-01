-
Fixed an issue where the Event Master Camo and Charm were unlocked earlier than intended.
-
Fixed an issue where the in-game unlock popup for Master Rewards did not appear upon completion.
Hotfix v1.1.1 - Master Rewards
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3229041
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update