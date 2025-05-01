TLDR: A lot of feedback has been about traversal and obstacles in the new act. To improve that, we have drastically reduced the obstacle colliders of the trees and the player collider, as well as improving light sources. An optional charm encounter has been added to 2 locations to allow completing the “Face Yourself” achievement, as well as a new rare location that gives +1 Dash slot as an alternative way to get the “Breaking The Rules” achievement. Status can now become Prime damage. Bugs & Fixes.

General:

• Experience from Stronger Monsters increased (Should equalize Act 1 & 2 to Act 3 a bit more for most playstyles)

• Status can now be considered Prime damage group, to encourage status builds

Environment & Visibility:

• Player Character collider with environment size reduced by ~50%

• Trees in Act 3 colliders reduced by ~70%

• Trees in Act 3 colliders all turned to circles for easier sliding off when walking into them instead of the previous precise colliders

• Most Enemies now have a light source to stand out in the darkness

• Most Summons now have a light source to stand out in the darkness

• Strengthened the intensity of lights in the Act 3 environments and slightly brightened some areas, increasing the visibility in more places

• Slightly improved the visuals of all Boss Arenas

Enemies:

• Reduced barrier on Moss Guardian, Naga Warrior, Treefolk

• Thorn Elementals movement speed halved

• Lady of the Lake dash away reduced

• Reduce Lightning special monsters damage

• Removed all enemy abilities that apply Ruptured (will be redesigned in a fair way in the future)

Blessings:

• Radiance Damage per interval 4 > 7

• Trail of Fire Damage ~doubled

• Water Octopus infusion +25% more damage per strike slot

• Devotions now give damage to that god

Talents:

• Druid Freedom! now displays cooldown reduction after scaling factor

Affixes:

• Heal on Level up Value 1>2; AFfix Value cost 2>3

Uniques:

• Reduce Elysium chance by half

Locations:

• Added a Location effect that charms your Summons for the Act 3 achievement to Shard of the Fallen and Necronomicon

• Added a Location effect that grants you a Dash Slot for the Act 3 achievement to the Shrine of Hunting

• Fixed bugged Luck Location missing cooldown, increased experience required 100 > 400

• Essence Toxicity (no heals) 80s > 30s

Darkness:

• Darkness no longer gives enemies Attack Speed by default

Bugs:

• Fixed Malady spreading to Summons

• Fixed triple Crystal Deer issue

• Fixed Damage Reduction not displaying properly

• Fixed Campfire character selection order on controller

• Game crashing on boss spawn should be fixed (we couldn't reproduce the issue, please let us know if it still happens)

• Bosses should not be able to go outside of arenas now

• Various other issues