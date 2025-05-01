Changes
-
NEW GHOST: The Drowned. A restless soul who cannot stay still.
- Information about them in the Ghost Station is pending analysis, all of the exorcist community must fight against them for it to reach 100%!
-
Increased base Occult collector chance from 15% to 20%
Fixes
-
Fixed a common bug with AI not moving for a long time after starting a haunt with no one in its vision
-
Fixed Occult Collector description not showing its base chance
-
Fixed a bug where settings menus didn't close with pressing ESC
-
Fixed Nyx Occult Collector making the discovery noise every time you use Q
-
Fixed Nyx seeing Suitcases as Red and Yellow at the same time when able to see Collectables.
-
Fixed FailureReceived error on being disconnected not saying correct reasons.
-
Fixed bug when pressing Space button opening Lantern for free even when its out of charge.
Planned
-
We're working on releasing a new game mode.
-
We're working on the next map, Japanese themed.
