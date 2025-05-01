 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18314290 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes

  • NEW GHOST: The Drowned. A restless soul who cannot stay still.

    • Information about them in the Ghost Station is pending analysis, all of the exorcist community must fight against them for it to reach 100%!

  • Increased base Occult collector chance from 15% to 20%

Fixes

  • Fixed a common bug with AI not moving for a long time after starting a haunt with no one in its vision

  • Fixed Occult Collector description not showing its base chance

  • Fixed a bug where settings menus didn't close with pressing ESC

  • Fixed Nyx Occult Collector making the discovery noise every time you use Q

  • Fixed Nyx seeing Suitcases as Red and Yellow at the same time when able to see Collectables.

  • Fixed FailureReceived error on being disconnected not saying correct reasons.

  • Fixed bug when pressing Space button opening Lantern for free even when its out of charge.

Planned

  • We're working on releasing a new game mode.

  • We're working on the next map, Japanese themed.

