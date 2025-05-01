NEW GHOST: The Drowned. A restless soul who cannot stay still.

Fixed a common bug with AI not moving for a long time after starting a haunt with no one in its vision

Fixed Occult Collector description not showing its base chance

Fixed a bug where settings menus didn't close with pressing ESC

Fixed Nyx Occult Collector making the discovery noise every time you use Q

Fixed Nyx seeing Suitcases as Red and Yellow at the same time when able to see Collectables.

Fixed FailureReceived error on being disconnected not saying correct reasons.