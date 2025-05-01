I had just uploaded that minor update for balances when I alt-tabbed over to the Steam forums and noticed two new bug reports. Since I was already here I went ahead and fixed them. I apologize for the back-to-back uploads.

Players can no longer run away from the Reclusive Queen boss fight.

There was a typo preventing the Mud Golem boss achievement from activating properly. This has been fixed.

There is now a fortune teller NPC in every town. If you talk to it, the NPC can scan your game progress, check for any missing achievements, and activate them for you.

Just a reminder to all players! Sometimes Steam does not give an automatic update if it is too small. If ever in doubt, simply verify your game files. It will force an update, no matter how small, and you can be confident you have the most up-to-date version.