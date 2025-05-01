Balance Trick Update:
- input is acceleration based now so there is more weight and less twitchiness
- balance difficulty scaling persists across combo now (doesn't reset every balance trick withing combo anymore)
- manual, nose manual, grinds, and slides all have their own balance difficulty scaling across the combo
- grinding and sliding new rails that you haven't touched yet within a combo "heals" (slightly reduces) the current balance difficulty scaling for that trick type within the combo
- switching to walk mid combo also "heals" (slightly reduces) the current balance difficulty scaling for manual and nose manual within the combo
Combo Scoring Update:
- combos now track tricks
- repeated tricks in a combo degrade 20% point value
- rotations no longer increase combo
- manual to rotate to nose manual no longer increases combo
Levels:
- minor outside line tweaks on skatepark 02
Thanks for playing!
