 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18314256 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Trick Update:

  • input is acceleration based now so there is more weight and less twitchiness
  • balance difficulty scaling persists across combo now (doesn't reset every balance trick withing combo anymore)
  • manual, nose manual, grinds, and slides all have their own balance difficulty scaling across the combo
  • grinding and sliding new rails that you haven't touched yet within a combo "heals" (slightly reduces) the current balance difficulty scaling for that trick type within the combo
  • switching to walk mid combo also "heals" (slightly reduces) the current balance difficulty scaling for manual and nose manual within the combo

Combo Scoring Update:

  • combos now track tricks
  • repeated tricks in a combo degrade 20% point value
  • rotations no longer increase combo
  • manual to rotate to nose manual no longer increases combo

Levels:

  • minor outside line tweaks on skatepark 02

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3554521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link