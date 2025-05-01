Hello everyone! I got a normal build for you for a change! I've been mostly busy with Awwdio, but there's a few things that got merged in, mostly contributions from other team members, so I'm pushing out a bit of a maintenance build!

There's a bunch of fixes to native libraries - Compressonator & Brotli got updated and should now work properly on Linux thanks to @probableprime (with some help from @j4.lc and @yoshiyoshiyoshiyoshiyoshyoshyosh)! This could potentially fix the high CPU usage when baking reflection probes too thanks to Compressonator update, but you'll have to test.

Surprisingly this one is compatible with previous! Though update is recommended.

New Features:

Added /getSharedStorage command to allow users view their currently shared storage (requested by @jackthefoxotter, issue #3131, implemented by @dantetucker)

Added ability to ask Resonite to test your proxy configuration at startup and optionally shutdown resonite if the proxy is invalid (issue #3966, implemented by @probableprime)

-- This is useful is business/security installations where a proxy is required and if it is down you want to not even try running Resonite.

-- To opt-in to this testing if you use a proxy add "required" and/or "test" to your proxy configuration. See the wiki for more info: https://wiki.resonite.com/Proxy_Support#Testing

Added Better Logging for cases of when FrooxEngine crashes due to: DuplicateInstances and aforementioned proxy test failures. These specific messages link directly to wiki pages designed to help you resolve the issues. There may be opportunities for more instances of crashes being improved in this manner.

Added loginRequired to headless configurations (implemented by @probableprime)

-- When set to true, the headless will shutdown if the provided headless credentials do not work

-- This can be helpful for business or secure installations of the headless.

Added MMC25 volunteer badges (requested by @medravr)

-- These will be assigned soon!

Security:

HTTP access requests are now port-specific, meaning that allowing them for specific port will allow access only for that port (based on security ticket #493941 by @zenuru, implemented by @probableprime)

-- This prevents cases where allowing access to any localhost port would allow scanning all the other ports

-- Exiting instances should behave as they used to - if you want to change them, we recommend deleting them and re-allowing access

-- You might end up seeing more host access dialogs as a result, but this is a tradeoff for better security & control

Tweaks:

Improved loading of Steam related APIs, particularly on headlesses to enable more concise logging of failures (requested by a business client, implemented by @probableprime)

Locale:

Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec

Merged Chinese locale update by modimobeikete

Merged Japanese locale update by @.aesc and @0_vex_0

Merged German locale update by @muppeq

Merged French locale update by @j4.lc

Merged new Mongolian locale by modimobeikete

Fixes: