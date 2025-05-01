 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18314140 Edited 1 May 2025 – 22:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Player Gear Drop: Items now correctly drop at the death position, not the final ragdoll location. This fixes the issue where gear could sink through the world if the player died during a "get-up" transition.

  • Lighting: Improved nighttime lighting and resolved several light probe issues. Visibility and atmosphere should now feel more consistent.

  • Quest Fixes: Several bugs affecting quest progression have been resolved.

  • UI Navigation (Controllers): Fixed hand controller navigation issues in menus and UI elements.

  • Localization: Addressed bugs affecting localization of item names and UI. Journal categories now update correctly when changing language mid-session.

  • Character Clipping: Fixed a bug where the male player character’s head would clip through clothing while walking.

  • Controller Support: Added controller button icons for the ability bar and the in-game cheat sheet.

  • Farm Upgrades: Fixed a bug where upgrades to farms were not always saving correctly.

Changed files in this update

