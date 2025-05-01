Fixes & Improvements:

Player Gear Drop: Items now correctly drop at the death position, not the final ragdoll location. This fixes the issue where gear could sink through the world if the player died during a "get-up" transition.

Lighting: Improved nighttime lighting and resolved several light probe issues. Visibility and atmosphere should now feel more consistent.

Quest Fixes: Several bugs affecting quest progression have been resolved.

UI Navigation (Controllers): Fixed hand controller navigation issues in menus and UI elements.

Localization: Addressed bugs affecting localization of item names and UI. Journal categories now update correctly when changing language mid-session.

Character Clipping: Fixed a bug where the male player character’s head would clip through clothing while walking.

Controller Support: Added controller button icons for the ability bar and the in-game cheat sheet.