This update is back on the main branch! If you are on the beta branch, you will also be updated to this version automatically.
Added a recipe for Seal Flex and Vasoskin
Now Seal Flex and Vasoskin now have recipes in the industrial crafter, which use valves, a part that hasn't been used in any prior recipe.
Added the door recalibrator
This item, crafted in the industrial crafter, recalibrated doors on the spot to lead to a different level. It's rather useful if you're trapped in a level that only leads to a bad level.
Now for a few rapid-fire changes:
Added normal interactions to the donuts
Improved the level 188 preview
Made damage in hard mode sometimes drop items
