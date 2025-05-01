 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18314011 Edited 1 May 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is back on the main branch! If you are on the beta branch, you will also be updated to this version automatically.

Added a recipe for Seal Flex and Vasoskin

Now Seal Flex and Vasoskin now have recipes in the industrial crafter, which use valves, a part that hasn't been used in any prior recipe.

Added the door recalibrator

This item, crafted in the industrial crafter, recalibrated doors on the spot to lead to a different level. It's rather useful if you're trapped in a level that only leads to a bad level.

Now for a few rapid-fire changes:

Added normal interactions to the donuts
Improved the level 188 preview
Made damage in hard mode sometimes drop items

Join our discord https://discord.gg/rAhVHZnUuJ

Wishlist our other game Bread or Dead VR

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2380600/Bread_or_Dead/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link