Added a recipe for Seal Flex and Vasoskin

Now Seal Flex and Vasoskin now have recipes in the industrial crafter, which use valves, a part that hasn't been used in any prior recipe.

Added the door recalibrator

This item, crafted in the industrial crafter, recalibrated doors on the spot to lead to a different level. It's rather useful if you're trapped in a level that only leads to a bad level.

Now for a few rapid-fire changes:

Added normal interactions to the donuts

Improved the level 188 preview

Made damage in hard mode sometimes drop items

