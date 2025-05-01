 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18314010 Edited 1 May 2025 – 21:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

more little fixes idk

FIXES

  • Updated credits to include playtesters for the YOTC update!

  • Fixed an issue where Topoda's shop could very rarely allow players to spend Umami Crystals they don't have.

  • Prevented the Die Instantly button from becoming available during certain important plot sequences (Opening sequence, Unfathom intro)

  • Fixed issues with The Consortium in NG+ where it could either fail to grant its Adaptation or level up an existing one to Lvl 2.

  • Fixed an issue in Flotsam Vale where a NG+ only item had replaced its default version in the base game

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1887841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link