more little fixes idk
FIXES
Updated credits to include playtesters for the YOTC update!
Fixed an issue where Topoda's shop could very rarely allow players to spend Umami Crystals they don't have.
Prevented the Die Instantly button from becoming available during certain important plot sequences (Opening sequence, Unfathom intro)
Fixed issues with The Consortium in NG+ where it could either fail to grant its Adaptation or level up an existing one to Lvl 2.
Fixed an issue in Flotsam Vale where a NG+ only item had replaced its default version in the base game
