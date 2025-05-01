 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 May 2025 Build 18314006 Edited 1 May 2025 – 21:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Brazilian Protuguese translation for the new v0.7 content.
  • Some minor modifications have been made in the new zones for difficulty balance.
  • Added another difficulty option for a certain zone.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2112751
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2112752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link