- Added Brazilian Protuguese translation for the new v0.7 content.
- Some minor modifications have been made in the new zones for difficulty balance.
- Added another difficulty option for a certain zone.
0.7 Hotfix #1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2112751
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2112752
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update