๐Ÿ“ Hi ServiceIT fans ๐Ÿ’ป

๐Ÿ”น Changes to the terminal - we have redesigned the terminal to make it look clearer and

more realistic ๐Ÿ“ถ



๐Ÿ”น We removed the glossary and replaced it with a special application on the phone. Our goal was to show what working with the terminal could realistically look like ๐Ÿ”ง



๐Ÿ”น We added new and made existing commands in the terminal more realistic ๐Ÿ’ฝ



๐Ÿ”น From now on terminal missions never end ๐Ÿ™‚๐Ÿ–ฑ๏ธโŒจ๏ธ



๐Ÿ”น We redesigned emails - from now on, each job has its own thread, so that you don't clutter your mailbox with unnecessary messages about mission completion, etc. ๐Ÿ’พ



๐Ÿ”น We added subjobs - they are displayed at the bottom of the email from a specific mission and indicate what else the player needs to do to get 5 stars in an assignment



โœ โš™๏ธ





โ—๏ธRemember - ServiceIT is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors can happen! Therefore, we look forward to your feedback. Most bugs are being fixed thanks to your reportsโ—๏ธ



How to contact us with bugs?๐Ÿ‘พ

Do it via discord ๐Ÿ“ข

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion๐Ÿ“ข

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2194730/discussions/

How to support ServiceIT?

The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends.

Service IT Team๐Ÿ“Ÿ๐Ÿ’ฝ