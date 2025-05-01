📁 Hi ServiceIT fans 💻
We're glad you can play the new update - let's get started! 👨💻🕹️
🔹 Changes to the terminal - we have redesigned the terminal to make it look clearer and
more realistic 📶
🔹 We removed the glossary and replaced it with a special application on the phone. Our goal was to show what working with the terminal could realistically look like 🔧
🔹 We added new and made existing commands in the terminal more realistic 💽
🔹 From now on terminal missions never end 🙂🖱️⌨️
🔹 We redesigned emails - from now on, each job has its own thread, so that you don't clutter your mailbox with unnecessary messages about mission completion, etc. 💾
🔹 We added subjobs - they are displayed at the bottom of the email from a specific mission and indicate what else the player needs to do to get 5 stars in an assignment
✅⚙️
❗️Remember - ServiceIT is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors can happen! Therefore, we look forward to your feedback. Most bugs are being fixed thanks to your reports❗️
How to contact us with bugs?👾
Do it via discord 📢
https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc
Or via the Steam discussion📢
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2194730/discussions/
How to support ServiceIT?
The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends.
