📁 Hi ServiceIT fans 💻

🔹 Changes to the terminal - we have redesigned the terminal to make it look clearer and

more realistic 📶



🔹 We removed the glossary and replaced it with a special application on the phone. Our goal was to show what working with the terminal could realistically look like 🔧



🔹 We added new and made existing commands in the terminal more realistic 💽



🔹 From now on terminal missions never end 🙂🖱️⌨️



🔹 We redesigned emails - from now on, each job has its own thread, so that you don't clutter your mailbox with unnecessary messages about mission completion, etc. 💾



🔹 We added subjobs - they are displayed at the bottom of the email from a specific mission and indicate what else the player needs to do to get 5 stars in an assignment



✅⚙️





❗️Remember - ServiceIT is still in Early Access. Gameplay errors can happen! Therefore, we look forward to your feedback. Most bugs are being fixed thanks to your reports❗️



How to contact us with bugs?👾

Do it via discord 📢

https://discord.gg/76N77uHWkc

Or via the Steam discussion📢

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2194730/discussions/

How to support ServiceIT?

The easiest way is to share your opinion of our game with others on Steam or among your friends.

Service IT Team📟💽