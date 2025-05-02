 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 18313972 Edited 2 May 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH 0.5.0c HOTFIX

Existing saves should continue to work without issue, but please report it on Discord if you experience a save/load problem.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed fuse-annex display copy getting cut off at game start

  • Fixed gun appearing on double-tap of interact key

  • Fixed improper structure rotation loading bug

  • Fixed the mission banner not disappearing (we hope)

  • Fixed Discord button not working

  • NAV VO no longer plays every time it's opened

QOL IMPROVEMENTS

  • Adjusted emergency descent copy

  • Shortened and faded intro music

  • Relabeled storage to 'Emergency Storage'

  • Increased visibility of radiation damage flash

  • Game now saves when returning to main menu

  • Added VO for blown fuse

  • Added VO for bootup

  • Added glow to the collection UI to indicate goal completion

  • Added warning and tutorial for storage being full

  • Added 4k resolution, improved resolution confirmation box visibility

  • Added dosimeter sound effect when taking radiation damage

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS

  • Reduced ‘Skip Intro’ stocks to 20 from 50

  • Slightly reduced redirector impulse

  • Improved saving and loading performance slightly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3064891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link