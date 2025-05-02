PATCH 0.5.0c HOTFIX
Existing saves should continue to work without issue, but please report it on Discord if you experience a save/load problem.
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed fuse-annex display copy getting cut off at game start
-
Fixed gun appearing on double-tap of interact key
-
Fixed improper structure rotation loading bug
-
Fixed the mission banner not disappearing (we hope)
-
Fixed Discord button not working
-
NAV VO no longer plays every time it's opened
QOL IMPROVEMENTS
-
Adjusted emergency descent copy
-
Shortened and faded intro music
-
Relabeled storage to 'Emergency Storage'
-
Increased visibility of radiation damage flash
-
Game now saves when returning to main menu
-
Added VO for blown fuse
-
Added VO for bootup
-
Added glow to the collection UI to indicate goal completion
-
Added warning and tutorial for storage being full
-
Added 4k resolution, improved resolution confirmation box visibility
-
Added dosimeter sound effect when taking radiation damage
OTHER ADJUSTMENTS
-
Reduced ‘Skip Intro’ stocks to 20 from 50
-
Slightly reduced redirector impulse
-
Improved saving and loading performance slightly
Changed files in this update