Extra Hero Pack 1

Unlock four powerful new heroes and expand your strategic options in battle! Each hero brings unique abilities and playstyles to enhance your party in new and exciting ways.

Lich

This dark mage has unlocked the ultimate secret of dark magic: immortality. His true age is lost to time, but his power is undeniable and should never be underestimated.

Attributes:

Strength: 30 + 3 per Level

Intelligence: 70 + 7 per Level

Dexterity: 20 + 2 per Level

Skills:

Leeching Touch: Steals the target's life force dealing arcane/cold damage.

Aura Of Decay: Deals Arcane damage to all enemies each turn.

Dark Defenses: Increases arcane resistance and spreads damage taken between others.

Phylactery: Empowers you and lets you revive on death.

Venomancer

A true master of toxins, she wields deadly poisons to deliver death, whether swift, slow, or excruciatingly agonizing, to her enemies.

Attributes:

Strength: 20 + 2 per Level

Intelligence: 60 + 6 per Level

Dexterity: 40 + 4 per Level

Skills:

Venom: Deals toxic damage and adds a venom stack.

Venom Bomb: Deals toxic damage to all enemies and adds two venom stacks.

Plague Ward: Increases toxic resistance and adds venom stacks to attackers.

Expunge: Removes damaging states from the target and deals their damage instantly.

Barbarian

Among the mightiest warriors to ever tread the earth, his prowess remains unrivaled even in the twilight of his years. Legends whisper that he is blessed by the gods, for he wields a strength that defies death itself.

Attributes:

Strength: 60 + 6 per Level

Intelligence: 20 + 2 per Level

Dexterity: 40 + 4 per Level

Skills:

Battle Axe: Strikes one enemy with a battle axe, dealing damage.

Fervor: Increases speed with every consecutive strike on the same enemy.

Cleave: Cleaves through all enemies, dealing heavy damage.

Undying Fury: Increases damage as health decreases, becomes immune to death for 3 turns.

Dwarven Prince

The Prince of Dwarves is a formidable warrior, born of a bloodline as ancient and unyielding as the mountains themselves. His strength in battle is legendary, matched only by his insatiable thirst for gold.

Attributes:

Strength: 60 + 6 per Level

Intelligence: 30 + 3 per Level

Dexterity: 30 + 3 per Level

Skills:

War Hammer: Strikes one enemy with a war hammer, dealing damage.

Bone Breaker: Attacks have a chance to deal extra damage and stun.

Stone Skin: Improves physical resistances based on your vitality.

Earth Splitter: Splits the earth with your hammer, dealing massive damage to all enemies.

Add these heroes to your roster today and forge new legends in battle!