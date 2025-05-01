 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313876 Edited 1 May 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug where game froze at final boss (HM)

  • Fixed typos

  • Underscore Welder transform condition: different cards

  • Visual fixes: wrong avatars set, improved animations and transitions

  • Volume adjustments

  • Fixed wrong victory sound on some bosses

