Fixed bug where game froze at final boss (HM)
Fixed typos
Underscore Welder transform condition: different cards
Visual fixes: wrong avatars set, improved animations and transitions
Volume adjustments
Fixed wrong victory sound on some bosses
More Bug Fixes and Polish
