30 April 2025 Build 18313847 Edited 2 May 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • (New!) A new 'Graphics Card' product is now available for production and sale, which includes 16 new items.

  • (New!) An advanced hologram projector is now available that allows you to tape the floor with a special tape and project the name of the area.

  • (New!) It is now possible to perform a multiple selection without a dummy block by holding down the ctrl key and the left mouse button.

  • (New!) It is now possible to place more blocks than are available.

  • (New!) New explorer interface for Generator and Conveyor Arm machines.

  • (New!) Automatic purchase mode is now available. Select a blueprint as favourite and activate auto mode.

  • (New!) It is now possible to enter a customised amount in the dialogue box during purchase.

  • (New!) Disassembly machines now allow their behaviour with bundled products to be configured.

  • (New!) Quality check machines now allow you to change the threshold.

  • (Improved) Ambient occlusion has been improved over long distances.

  • (Improved) Visual controls has been improved.

  • (Improved) Market project limit is now 5000 instead of 1000.

  • (Improved) The overall gaming experience has been improved.

  • (Fixed) The QC rejection of some bundled products was too high.

  • (Fixed) After a factory restart with 'Generators OFF/ON' set to off, the tutorial could not be completed.

  • (Fixed) The conveyor bridge and conveyor teleport sometimes became clogged.

  • (Fixed) An error appeared when trying to delete some machines and a container together.

  • (Fixed) Copy/move mode moved incorrectly when the floating UI was too close to the edge of the screen.

  • (Fixed) When destroying elements from a Disassembler machine, the machine would get stuck.

  • (Fixed) When destroying items from a Drone Station machine, the machine would get stuck.

  • (Fixed) Other minor bugs were fixed.

