- (New!) A new 'Graphics Card' product is now available for production and sale, which includes 16 new items.
- (New!) An advanced hologram projector is now available that allows you to tape the floor with a special tape and project the name of the area.
- (New!) It is now possible to perform a multiple selection without a dummy block by holding down the ctrl key and the left mouse button.
- (New!) It is now possible to place more blocks than are available.
- (New!) New explorer interface for Generator and Conveyor Arm machines.
(New!) Automatic purchase mode is now available. Select a blueprint as favourite and activate auto mode.
(New!) It is now possible to enter a customised amount in the dialogue box during purchase.
(New!) Disassembly machines now allow their behaviour with bundled products to be configured.
(New!) Quality check machines now allow you to change the threshold.
(Improved) Ambient occlusion has been improved over long distances.
(Improved) Visual controls has been improved.
(Improved) Market project limit is now 5000 instead of 1000.
(Improved) The overall gaming experience has been improved.
(Fixed) The QC rejection of some bundled products was too high.
(Fixed) After a factory restart with 'Generators OFF/ON' set to off, the tutorial could not be completed.
(Fixed) The conveyor bridge and conveyor teleport sometimes became clogged.
(Fixed) An error appeared when trying to delete some machines and a container together.
(Fixed) Copy/move mode moved incorrectly when the floating UI was too close to the edge of the screen.
(Fixed) When destroying elements from a Disassembler machine, the machine would get stuck.
(Fixed) When destroying items from a Drone Station machine, the machine would get stuck.
(Fixed) Other minor bugs were fixed.
