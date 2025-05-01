BUGFIX: Player could not complete level if undoing or resetting after the gate is unlocked at the end of the spider boss level.

BUGFIX: Level would remain dark when returning from the combat simulator to the village.

BUGFIX: Some in-game signs were not being rendered.

BUGFIX: MVH characters would sometimes act broken causing some levels unable to be completed.

BUGFIX: The exit button in the Old Labs level select screen could not be activated when using a controller.

Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable is now included on Steam. We were previously relying entirely on Steam to install the redistributable.