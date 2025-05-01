 Skip to content

1 May 2025 Build 18313667 Edited 1 May 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • BUGFIX: Player could not complete level if undoing or resetting after the gate is unlocked at the end of the spider boss level.

  • BUGFIX: Level would remain dark when returning from the combat simulator to the village.

  • BUGFIX: Some in-game signs were not being rendered.

  • BUGFIX: MVH characters would sometimes act broken causing some levels unable to be completed.

  • BUGFIX: The exit button in the Old Labs level select screen could not be activated when using a controller.

  • Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable is now included on Steam. We were previously relying entirely on Steam to install the redistributable.

  • Other minor changes and bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Your New Normal Content Depot 1304611
  • Loading history…
