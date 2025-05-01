-
BUGFIX: Player could not complete level if undoing or resetting after the gate is unlocked at the end of the spider boss level.
-
BUGFIX: Level would remain dark when returning from the combat simulator to the village.
-
BUGFIX: Some in-game signs were not being rendered.
-
BUGFIX: MVH characters would sometimes act broken causing some levels unable to be completed.
-
BUGFIX: The exit button in the Old Labs level select screen could not be activated when using a controller.
-
Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable is now included on Steam. We were previously relying entirely on Steam to install the redistributable.
-
Other minor changes and bugfixes.
1.3.3 Patch Notes
