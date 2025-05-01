Content & Adjustments
Some skill and/or battle command icons have been changed.
Weapons and Armor now show their magitech slots/links with their icon image.
There were several items (specifically trinkets and magitech devices) that had hidden stats which were contributing to a sharp drop in difficulty in the 2nd half of the story. This was making the final stretch of the game way too easy if a player leveled up high enough, making them practically invincible. This became especially noticeable as magitech devices grew with the player for even more stat increases. These items have had those hidden stats removed.
Just a reminder to all players! Sometimes Steam does not give an automatic update if it is too small. If ever in doubt, simply verify your game files. It will force an update, no matter how small, and you can be confident you have the most up-to-date version.
Changed files in this update