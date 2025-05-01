Storage Dealer Simulator 0.8 Update

Hello dear players! 🎮

First of all, we’d like to announce that we’ve changed the name of our game from Dealer Simulator to Storage Dealer Simulator.

Don’t worry — development is still ongoing and the game is definitely not abandoned. More updates are on the way! We’ll be announcing the roadmap for the full release in the next update. We’ll continue progressing along that roadmap to make the game even better. 🚗🔧

We kindly ask players who experienced save issues to log in and check if the problem has been resolved, and to update their Steam reviews if everything is working fine. Thank you in advance for your support!

Note: Players who previously encountered save issues and haven't deleted the game or their save files will be able to continue from where they left off.

[Fixes and Content]

The issue where save files were getting corrupted or failing to load has been fixed.

The auction system wasn’t saving; this issue has been fixed.

New Steam Achievements have been added.

We're excited to introduce our new game: Car Dealership Simulator 2! 🎮

We need your support to continue improving this game. Your feedback and ideas are incredibly valuable to us. Check out Car Dealership Simulator 2 and support us today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3616550/Car_Dealership_Simulator_2