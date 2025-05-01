Updated for smooth excellent game play with new camera controls, better smoother surfing, especially on lefts. The stories and secrets of the islands are waiting to be discovered, and surfing is only the beginning. Get on leaderboards, surf new breaks, find new boards, meet new characters, by boat, land, and jet ski.

Travel to the lighthouse area, the temple, the volcano, the surf camp, the nature preserve, the reef, and more.

Surf with sharks.

Get chased by animals.

Collect loot.

Learn to surf.

run contests to get on leaderboards.

Find boards and jet skis.

Get a map.

Discover new breaks.

Unlock new waves.

Become sbuddah.

Save the world.