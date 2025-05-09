We want to thank everyone who participated in the test thus far. Your feedback continues to be critical in improving the game. Today’s patch addresses most of the major and critical outstanding issues and should allow you to continue progressing. Unfortunately, we have still not received Xbox certification and once again must push forward without Xbox. We hope this time around the disruption will not last as long. However, we will be holding off on spawning Worm Event Tiles until access is restored.

We’ve seen tons of questions about the next steps and what our plans are from here. For now, we’ll keep the servers up and allow the test to continue to run uninterrupted. We may provide periodic balance and polish updates as they make sense, but our focus will start to shift to preparing for the launch of Season 6.

We don't have any projections yet for when that might be. There are a few substantial tasks that need to be accomplished before launching the season, and we’ll keep you up to date as things progress.

The first one is tile spawning. During this test, we manually set new tiles to spawn. It was not really manageable and we made several mistakes along the way. If we are able to grow the populations - and thus servers - it will become even more unmanageable, so it isn’t a sustainable option.

The second is some changes Xbox’s Multiplayer API which adds some additional functionality for joining game sessions for Xbox players.

And lastly is making sure in the future we’re able to scale up the amount of available servers to meet demand, unlike the first part of this test.

It is likely one or more of these tasks will eventually require us to take servers down for some amount of time and we’ll keep you informed when/if it happens.

Again, thank you for all your time spent playing and providing feedback. It is our honor to be the stewards of Last Oasis and make it the game we all know it can be.

Balance

Reworked forager/lumberjack modules

Moved Wyndan Gear to crafting bench

Replaced Hollowbone in Advanced Furnace with Shardrock

Removed soft, medium, and hard damage from the saw

Reworked sawblade tool harvesting yields of physical mobs

Added internal inventory to sawblades

Allowed worm silk to be harvested by lower tier sickles

Increase rokker pitch and yaw rotation and reload time by 25%

Set stompers and furnace to use Crafting Modules

Disabled crafting modules inside trade and slowed crafting by 50%

Added crafting, packing, and respawn modules for bases

Adjust Kali Spires loot templates again

Kali Spires Rupu Camp adjustments (less firebrands, less repeaters)

Increase T4 walker and Hornet and Tusker wing HP

Increase T3/T4 leg HP

Increase ballista bolt damage

Increase quality walkers parts HP bonus

Increase scrollrack stack size to 100 and stacks to 75

Increase Falco speed, tweaks to wing torque and HP

Improvements and Fixes

Fixed rupu sling aiming accuracy

Synced trajectory of rupu rocks with clients

Fixed proxy claim set within prime time for each region

Fixed module crafting machines and recipes

Fixed proxy walker distance replication/displayed value on widget

Fixed quality large mobs not spawning correctly

Fixed module machine smoke not showing during the entire craft

Fixed explosive repeater darts damage falloff

Fixed phosphorus and salt crafting recipes requiring schematics

Fixed walkers being able to be pushed out of trade (Forever?!)

Fixed Proxy walker not being able to travel

Fixed PvP tagged walkers getting 6h timers in trade instead of 15 minutes

Fixed wingsuit jittering issue

Fixed characters getting stuck in manning walker movement on clients

Added 30s activation timer to APT when zoning into the tile

Fixed physical mobs ragdoll location desync on clients, improved ragdolls

Fixed poaching hut and ammo chest meshing

Fixed water bag meshing

Fixed quality armor reduction being set as a factor instead of a bonus

Fixed water lake depletion, adjusted Brine Lake size/location

Fixed Module Machine spawn location on KS

Fixed allowed items in Auger

Fixed Camelop not being able to harvest lava

Optimization

Optimization pass on Gogo AI and skeletal mesh

Optimized claiming component and claiming manager replication

Set soil mound to last 5 minutes

Asteroid map foliage pass

Placeable/equipment meshes/LODs optimizations

Improved Shaman Pit networking and logic

Modkit