We want to thank everyone who participated in the test thus far. Your feedback continues to be critical in improving the game. Today’s patch addresses most of the major and critical outstanding issues and should allow you to continue progressing. Unfortunately, we have still not received Xbox certification and once again must push forward without Xbox. We hope this time around the disruption will not last as long. However, we will be holding off on spawning Worm Event Tiles until access is restored.
We’ve seen tons of questions about the next steps and what our plans are from here. For now, we’ll keep the servers up and allow the test to continue to run uninterrupted. We may provide periodic balance and polish updates as they make sense, but our focus will start to shift to preparing for the launch of Season 6.
We don't have any projections yet for when that might be. There are a few substantial tasks that need to be accomplished before launching the season, and we’ll keep you up to date as things progress.
The first one is tile spawning. During this test, we manually set new tiles to spawn. It was not really manageable and we made several mistakes along the way. If we are able to grow the populations - and thus servers - it will become even more unmanageable, so it isn’t a sustainable option.
The second is some changes Xbox’s Multiplayer API which adds some additional functionality for joining game sessions for Xbox players.
And lastly is making sure in the future we’re able to scale up the amount of available servers to meet demand, unlike the first part of this test.
It is likely one or more of these tasks will eventually require us to take servers down for some amount of time and we’ll keep you informed when/if it happens.
Again, thank you for all your time spent playing and providing feedback. It is our honor to be the stewards of Last Oasis and make it the game we all know it can be.
Balance
Reworked forager/lumberjack modules
Moved Wyndan Gear to crafting bench
Replaced Hollowbone in Advanced Furnace with Shardrock
Removed soft, medium, and hard damage from the saw
Reworked sawblade tool harvesting yields of physical mobs
Added internal inventory to sawblades
Allowed worm silk to be harvested by lower tier sickles
Increase rokker pitch and yaw rotation and reload time by 25%
Set stompers and furnace to use Crafting Modules
Disabled crafting modules inside trade and slowed crafting by 50%
Added crafting, packing, and respawn modules for bases
Adjust Kali Spires loot templates again
Kali Spires Rupu Camp adjustments (less firebrands, less repeaters)
Increase T4 walker and Hornet and Tusker wing HP
Increase T3/T4 leg HP
Increase ballista bolt damage
Increase quality walkers parts HP bonus
Increase scrollrack stack size to 100 and stacks to 75
Increase Falco speed, tweaks to wing torque and HP
Improvements and Fixes
Fixed rupu sling aiming accuracy
Synced trajectory of rupu rocks with clients
Fixed proxy claim set within prime time for each region
Fixed module crafting machines and recipes
Fixed proxy walker distance replication/displayed value on widget
Fixed quality large mobs not spawning correctly
Fixed module machine smoke not showing during the entire craft
Fixed explosive repeater darts damage falloff
Fixed phosphorus and salt crafting recipes requiring schematics
Fixed walkers being able to be pushed out of trade (Forever?!)
Fixed Proxy walker not being able to travel
Fixed PvP tagged walkers getting 6h timers in trade instead of 15 minutes
Fixed wingsuit jittering issue
Fixed characters getting stuck in manning walker movement on clients
Added 30s activation timer to APT when zoning into the tile
Fixed physical mobs ragdoll location desync on clients, improved ragdolls
Fixed poaching hut and ammo chest meshing
Fixed water bag meshing
Fixed quality armor reduction being set as a factor instead of a bonus
Fixed water lake depletion, adjusted Brine Lake size/location
Fixed Module Machine spawn location on KS
Fixed allowed items in Auger
Fixed Camelop not being able to harvest lava
Optimization
Optimization pass on Gogo AI and skeletal mesh
Optimized claiming component and claiming manager replication
Set soil mound to last 5 minutes
Asteroid map foliage pass
Placeable/equipment meshes/LODs optimizations
Improved Shaman Pit networking and logic
Modkit
Allowed modding on development builds
Exposed MistLiquidComponent variables to BP
